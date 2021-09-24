Truist Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $84.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Truist from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.95.

Shares of COP stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

