Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 in the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.14 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

