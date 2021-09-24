Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nordson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Nordson stock opened at $244.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.38. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $245.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

