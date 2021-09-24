The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU opened at $20.22 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

