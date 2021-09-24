Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $7,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

