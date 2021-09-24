Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRO. Danske raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.33. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Frontline by 691.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $2,811,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

