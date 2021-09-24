Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stake Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,747,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $36.84 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

