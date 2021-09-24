Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $51.76 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $816.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

