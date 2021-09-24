Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average of $133.84. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

