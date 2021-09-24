Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,795 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 8,714,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 3,734,634 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 2,116.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,327,558 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $445,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.41. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Zomedica Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

