Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $482,000 Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $148.75 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

