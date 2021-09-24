Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 4,810 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.80 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

