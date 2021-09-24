WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $296,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31,358.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

HGV opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

