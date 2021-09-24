Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,256 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.