WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 2,394 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC opened at $123.40 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.