WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $991.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

