Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mimecast by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mimecast by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mimecast by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mimecast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,549 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,732. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

