ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $76.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

