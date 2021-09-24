Reviewing Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri N/A N/A N/A GoodRx -50.01% -39.62% -19.70%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tintri and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 1 5 9 0 2.53

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $47.93, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Tintri.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tintri and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoodRx $550.70 million 33.28 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -48.26

Tintri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx.

Summary

GoodRx beats Tintri on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside its own data centers and can also connect to public cloud services. It offers products and services such as all-flash array, hybrid-flash array, management, analytics, scale, and software. The company was founded by Mark G. Gritter and Kieran J. Harty in June 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

