O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,470 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 1,146,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 457.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 757,539 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $478.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.