WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $340,000 Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

