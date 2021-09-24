Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $19,554,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

