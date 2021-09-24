O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $58,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $98.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28.

