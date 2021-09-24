Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stake Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Medallion Financial worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $203.75 million, a PE ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 2.92. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

