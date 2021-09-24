Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

DOC stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

