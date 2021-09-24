State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.83 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.