Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

