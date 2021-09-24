State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 35,529 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,529 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at $15,687,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 121,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 60.0% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 181,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

