State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CureVac by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $13,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CureVac by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $11,861,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVAC opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99. CureVac has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

