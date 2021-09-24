Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 3,692.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $25.18 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.