Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post sales of $18.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $20.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FCCY opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $234.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

