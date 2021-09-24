Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Ping Identity stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

