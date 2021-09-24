Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,167 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,888,000 after buying an additional 10,868,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,957,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 155,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 256,965 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,344,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,250,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.