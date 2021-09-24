Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

