Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

