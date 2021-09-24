Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expanding subscriber base driven by the demand for consumer-oriented devices are tailwinds for Iridium. It expects to continue witnessing healthy momentum through 2021 and raised the outlook for service revenues. Commercial business is considered Iridium’s key long-term growth driver. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with government organizations. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 satellites to provide services across territories. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic pose a significant headwind. Intense competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers. Inept cost structure and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses weigh on its margins.”

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.