$0.19 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cactus reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

