Morgan Stanley Boosts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $173.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.41.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $201,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

