BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.89 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188,030 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

