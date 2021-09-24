O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

