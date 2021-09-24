O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 975 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 103.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of 118.05 and a beta of 0.87.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.