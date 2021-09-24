O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $81,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,497 shares of company stock valued at $53,987,212. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.10 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.85.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

