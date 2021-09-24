Analyzing QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QuickLogic and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75% Power Integrations 19.78% 15.41% 13.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QuickLogic and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Power Integrations 0 3 5 0 2.63

QuickLogic presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. Power Integrations has a consensus target price of $103.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Power Integrations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $8.63 million 7.56 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -5.33 Power Integrations $488.32 million 13.15 $71.18 million $1.22 87.33

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Power Integrations beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

