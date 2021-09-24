GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) versus WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Head-To-Head Analysis

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and GreenSky’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenSky $525.65 million 4.03 $9.97 million $0.19 60.58

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenSky 1 3 0 0 1.75

GreenSky has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 43.53%. Given GreenSky’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of GreenSky shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A GreenSky 5.50% -20.39% 2.39%

Summary

GreenSky beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

