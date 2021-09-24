O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Model N by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Model N by 49.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 7.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

