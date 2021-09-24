O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 5,426.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMG opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $48.88.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

