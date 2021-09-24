HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $253.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.11 and its 200 day moving average is $256.55.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.20.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

