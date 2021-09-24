Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 22.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

