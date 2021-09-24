Sei Investments Co. Buys New Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,078.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in I-Mab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $33,387,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $17,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in I-Mab by 1,193,425.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $70.30 on Friday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.