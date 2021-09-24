HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 29.7% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $183.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.88, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

In related news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.